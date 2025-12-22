The Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID) and Kuwait Investment Company (KIC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation on sustainable investments supporting innovation and food security.

The MoU was signed at AAAID’s headquarters in Dubai by Dr. Obaid Saif Hamad Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Board of the AAAID, and Fawaz Sulaiman Al Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait Investment Company.

Under the MoU, the two parties will expand their investment partnership through structured mechanisms for sharing data and information on investment opportunities in Kuwait. The framework is intended to support project assessment in line with international investment standards and improve decision-making efficiency, with shared economic and development returns.

The agreement also explores KIC’s potential participation in AAAID’s existing and future projects, as well as investment opportunities in products, assets and funds managed or offered by KIC.

"The signing of this MoU aligns with AAAID’s vision to promote sustainable agricultural investments across Arab countries and to expand strategic partnerships," Al Zaabi said. “We firmly believe that cooperation with Kuwait Investment Company will enhance our ability to develop projects with tangible economic and developmental impact, particularly in agricultural production and modern technologies that support food security.”

Al Ahmad said the agreement marks a step towards expanding investments in productive sectors, especially agriculture, which he described as a key pillar of regional food security. He said that the partnership would support portfolio diversification and contribute to sustainable development in Kuwait and across the Arab world.

He added that the cooperation would facilitate the exchange of technical and technological expertise and encourage the adoption of modern technologies across agricultural value chains, improving efficiency, product quality and investment attractiveness.