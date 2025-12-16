Elsewedy Electric has invested over SAR 1.5 billion in expanding in Saudi Arabia over the past period, according to a bourse disclosure.

These investments were made in the opening of new factories in the kingdom across the energy and infrastructure sectors.

Moreover, the company is currently reviewing new investments in Qatar, where its investments there surpass QAR 250 million.

In October, Elsewedy Electric signed an EGP 20 billion credit facility agreement with Emirates NBD Group to support its expansion plans across Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

