Nomura, a financial services group with an integrated global network, announced the opening of their new premises in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA).

Leveraging the International Wealth Management expertise of Nomura Singapore Limited, the Dubai office launched in 2023 to expand Nomura’s wealth management client franchise in the Middle East. This strategy, coupled with the hiring of senior, experienced relationship managers, has led to the successful expansion of the business.

While the initial focus was on building a platform for the South Asian diaspora in the MEASA region, the firm will target sustainable growth of the franchise by expanding client coverage to local high net worth clients, single family offices and external asset managers in the UAE and other GCC countries.

This announcement also reinforces DIFC’s commitment to providing Nomura and other businesses with a favourable environment to continuously drive economic growth, both in Dubai and across the region.

On the opening, Salmaan Jaffery, the Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority, said: “Nomura’s expansion within DIFC reflects both the strength of their regional growth story, century-long expertise that is valued by clients, and the depth of opportunity Dubai offers global firms. As the leading global financial hub in MEASA, DIFC provides the ideal platform for international institutions to strengthen their operations and capture new regional opportunities.”

“We are pleased to see Nomura deepen its presence in the Centre, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global destination for capital and talent and a preferred base for the world’s most respected financial institutions,” he stated.

Ravi Raju, Head of International Wealth Management, Nomura, said: “DIFC has long established itself as a key international financial centre. At Nomura, we have seen high growth with our on-the-ground presence here in a short span of time.”

“This move into a larger space will allow us to cater to our expanding team in Dubai and to better serve our growing client franchise in this region,” he added.

