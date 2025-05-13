The seven emirates and the UAE federal government are expected to issue about $18 billion (AED 66.11 billion) of local currency debt in 2025

Among the three emirates rated by S&P - Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah - only Sharjah is expected to issue debt to cover a budget deficit estimated at 6.3% of GDP in 2025. Watch the Zawya video here.

