Following consultations and approval of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, announced today changes to the UAE government.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, “Following consultations with my brother, His Highness the President, and with his approval, we announce today changes to the UAE government as follows: establishment of a Ministry of Foreign Trade in the UAE government and appointment of Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi as Minister of Foreign Trade, and renaming the Ministry of Economy to Ministry of Economy and Tourism led by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri.”

He added, “We also announce that the National Artificial Intelligence System will be adopted as an advisory member in the Council of Ministers, the Ministerial Development Council, and all boards of federal entities and government companies starting from January 2026 to support decision-making in these councils, conduct real-time analyses of their decisions, provide technical advice, and enhance the efficiency of government policies adopted by these councils across all sectors.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, "The world is undergoing a comprehensive transformation phase… scientifically... economically... and socially... our goal is to prepare today for the coming decades... our goal is to ensure continued prosperity and dignified life for future generations."