MUSCAT - Oman’s clean economy—spanning renewables, green hydrogen, e-fuels and other low-carbon technologies—represents not just an environmental and technological transition, but a structural economic opportunity with the potential to drive job creation, industrial diversification and long-term skills development.

This is the central finding of a new report by Muscat-based think tank The Majan Council for Foresight, Strategic Affairs, and Energy, titled ‘Building Workforce Readiness: The Oman Clean Energy Labour Outlook’. The study was commissioned by the Oman Energy Association (OPAL) and funded by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and the Ministry of Labour.

The analysis covers six major segments of the clean economy, including hydrogen production and infrastructure; solar and wind power development; building energy efficiency solutions; low-carbon steel, aluminium and cement production; electrolyser manufacturing; and the manufacture of solar PV modules and wind turbines across the clean technology value chain.

Positioned as a baseline for policymakers, educators and investors, the report finds that while the clean economy will not resolve Oman’s employment challenges on its own, it can serve as a strategic pillar for long-term job creation, skills development and industrial diversification—provided it is supported by clear policy frameworks, predictable project sequencing and close coordination across education, investment and regulatory institutions. It highlights the need for rapid adaptation of vocational training, targeted certifications rather than new academic degrees, better alignment of existing skills—particularly in IT, engineering and business—and policy choices that balance profitability with employment and Omanisation objectives.

Reflecting on the findings, lead authors Abdulrahman Baboraik and Dawud Ansari caution that the clean economy’s employment potential is “more moderate than sometimes anticipated.”

“Clean energy, in particular, is capital intensive and creates relatively fewer long-term jobs than labour-intensive sectors,” they noted. “A large share of employment is concentrated in construction and installation phases, where Omanisation remains low and is likely to stay limited without targeted intervention. Operational roles—while more suitable for long-term localisation—are fewer in number and require specific skill sets.”

Even so, the report stresses that a modest number of high-quality, skilled jobs can have a catalytic impact if strategically embedded within broader industrial development and workforce planning. Translating opportunity into employment, however, will not happen automatically.

According to the authors, clear strategic commitment and predictable investment sequencing are essential to workforce readiness. Investors and institutions need certainty on project direction and timelines, while education and training systems must be synchronised with project rollouts to avoid skills mismatches and ensure a steady pipeline of Omani talent as investment scales.

Addressing these challenges, the report adds, requires proactive partnerships among developers, operators, educators and policymakers to develop a shared workforce roadmap that links project timelines to job categories and skill requirements, while keeping training and certification systems rigorous yet flexible enough to avoid delays that could undermine Omanisation and increase reliance on overseas labour.

Oman’s clean energy economy is already gaining momentum, backed by multi-gigawatt renewable targets, world-scale green hydrogen and e-fuels projects, and rising investment in low-carbon industrial manufacturing—positioning the Sultanate as a regional hub for clean power generation, energy exports and green industrial value chains, while supporting diversification, employment and long-term economic resilience.

