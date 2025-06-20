Aldar today announced it has generated over AED3.5 billion in sales at Fahid Beach Residences and The Beach House, the island’s first residential developments released during launch week.

The Fahid Island homes attracted a diverse pool of buyers, drawn by the island’s position as Abu Dhabi’s first coastal wellness destination, the waterfront lifestyle, and proximity to super-premium education at Kings College School Wimbledon which sits within the wider wellness inspired masterplan.

Expatriate residents and overseas buyers account for 67% of total sales, with buyers from the UAE, Russia, the UK, and China making up the top nationalities by sales volume. This strong local and international interest underscores Fahid Island’s emerging global profile as a premier lifestyle destination where wellness meets culture, nature, and community.

42% of buyers are under the age of 45, signalling growing demand for luxury wellness-focused living among younger demographics. Notably, 67% of buyers are first-time Aldar customers, demonstrating Aldar’s expansive reach and the appeal of the Group’s thoughtfully curated destinations.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development, said, “The highly anticipated launch of Fahid Island has resulted in the first homes released generating more than AED3.5 billion - and serves as a powerful validation of our vision to place wellness at the heart of community living. The success reflects Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the world’s most desirable investment and lifestyle destinations and we are expecting continued interest in Fahid Island as Abu Dhabi’s first wellness island builds its profile on the global stage.”

In response to the overwhelming demand for Fahid Beach Residences, Aldar accelerated the launch of Fahid Island’s second residential offering, The Beach House during launch week and sales progress continues at pace. Comprised of 11 elegantly designed towers offering a collection of studios to 3-bedroom + maid apartments, the new development draws on its coastal surroundings and is thoughtfully crafted to evoke a sense of calm, lightness, and relaxed sophistication.

Residents benefit from exquisite interiors and breathtaking views of the sea and Abu Dhabi skyline, as well as a state-of-the-art amenities and facilities, direct shoreline access, and seamless connectivity to Coral Drive, the island’s boutique retail boulevard.

With further residential launches planned, Aldar will continue to deliver on its vision to transform Fahid Island into a vibrant, wellness-focused destination that redefines coastal living in the region.