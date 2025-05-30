Saudi Arabia’s micro, small and medium enterprises have seen robust growth in financing amid efforts to boost the sector’s contribution to the economy

The value of credit facilities provided to MSMEs reached around SAR 351.7 billion ($93.7 billion) during the last quarter of 2024, rising by 28% from a year earlier. Watch the Zawya video here:

