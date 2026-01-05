Dubai Chambers has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) to strengthen banking support for the business community, with a particular focus on empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The support comes through a suite of integrated banking solutions designed to enable sustainable growth.

The agreement outlines a framework for closer cooperation between Dubai Chambers and ADIB, bringing together the expertise, resources, and business networks of both parties to develop high-impact services, tailored packages, and effective financial support that deliver greater value to Dubai’s business ecosystem.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two parties will collaborate to provide access to global banking services and specialised support for the growth of SMEs through ADIB Ventures, the bank’s initiative aimed at accelerating innovation and fostering partnerships within the fintech sector.

Khalid Al Jarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, said: “At Dubai Chambers, we remain committed to strengthening partnerships that enhance the business environment and boost private-sector competitiveness. Our MoU with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank forms part of our ongoing efforts to broaden the services available to the business community and support the growth of companies across all sectors, with the goals of further consolidating Dubai’s position as a leading global business hub.”

Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB: "Our partnership with Dubai Chambers reflects our long-standing commitment to empowering SMEs with the financial tools, advisory support, and Sharia-compliant solutions they need to scale with confidence. Through this collaboration, we aim to deepen our support for entrepreneurs and high-growth companies by providing easier access to financing, digital banking services tailored for SMEs, and innovation pathways through ADIB Ventures. We look forward to working closely with Dubai Chambers to strengthen the competitiveness of the SME sector and contribute to the UAE’s economic ambitions."

Dubai Chambers continues to support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and position Dubai among the world’s top three cities. The organisation remains committed to delivering on its strategic priorities, which include enhancing Dubai’s enabling business environment, attracting international companies and investments, driving the global expansion of member companies, and advancing Dubai’s digital economy. – TradeArabia News Service

