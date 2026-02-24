RIYADH - The Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) announced that the “Fursa” platform has facilitated recorded opportunities and approvals exceeding SR5 billion since its inception, achieving significant milestones in 2025.

The total value of approved opportunities and projects executed by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through the platform surpassed SR2.6 billion, marking a 122 percent increase last year compared to 2024.

The HADAF emphasized that this performance further solidifies the standing of the “Fursa” platform as a leading national platform specializing in the tenders and procurement sector. November 2025 represented a historic peak for the platform, with approvals exceeding SR800 million, the highest monthly figure recorded since its launch.

This accelerated growth underscores the platform’s central role in empowering SMEs to access high-quality opportunities offered by major entities across both the public and private sectors, thereby strengthening competitiveness and promoting greater transparency within the procurement ecosystem. The number of registered suppliers on the platform has surpassed 38,000, reflecting a steadily expanding user base and growing confidence in the “Fursa” platform as a trusted channel linking suppliers with major entities.

According to the Fund, the achievements realized in 2025 are the direct outcome of ongoing enhancements to digital services, the optimization of the user journey for suppliers and buyers alike, and reinforced platform reliability as an effective solution for managing procurement and bidding processes—all aligned with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The HADAF further affirmed that the “Fursa” platform will continue advancing its technical and operational capabilities throughout 2026 to deliver a more seamless user experience and encourage broader participation from entities and suppliers in leveraging available opportunities.

Notably, the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 has set an ambitious target of increasing the contribution of SMEs to gross domestic product to 35 percent by 2030, through strengthening the business environment, expanding financing solutions, and advancing legislative and economic support frameworks.

