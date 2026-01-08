MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham al Said, Honorary President of the 'Programme of Promising Omani Startups' (POPS), presided over the ‘Afaq’ ceremony marking the conclusion of the foundational phase of the Promising Omani Startups Programme, a national initiative designed to identify, support and scale high-potential Omani startups.

The event, held at the Royal Opera House Muscat, attracted a number of high-level Omani government officials and dignitaries.

Key quantitative and qualitative indicators of the programme’s progress during the 2023–2025 period were presented, reflecting its impact in transforming innovative ideas into established startups, empowering entrepreneurs and building companies capable of growth and sustainability. The ceremony also highlighted the contribution of startups to diversifying the national economy and enhancing local added value.

Statistics indicated that the number of promising technology- and innovation-based Omani startups reached 205, with a combined market value of approximately $395 million, reflecting the programme’s significant economic impact. In addition, 549 job opportunities were created for young Omanis across various economic sectors through startup companies.

The Promising Omani Startups Programme is one of the most important national initiatives, implemented over a three-year period from 2023 to 2025, with the aim of driving a qualitative transformation in Oman’s startup ecosystem based on advanced technology and innovation.

Halima bint Rashid al Zariyah, Chairwoman of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Riyada), stated: “Over the past few years, the startup ecosystem in the Sultanate of Oman has witnessed a remarkable transformation in the concept of empowerment and sustainable impact. Governance and strategic guidance have played a pivotal role in ensuring the continuity of this trajectory through the supervisory committee, which has contributed to strengthening governance and aligning initiatives with national priorities”. She added that partners from both the public and private sectors have contributed to building an enabling environment that accelerates growth, opens markets and supports the transition from idea to impact.

The event, held at the Royal Opera House Muscat, attracted a number of high-level Omani government officials and dignitaries.

The startup sector in Oman has also recorded strong digital indicators, reflecting rapid growth and transformation. These include approximately 30,000 annual beneficiaries of initiatives promoting startup culture; 50 camps and hackathons annually; 3,000 registered startup project ideas; 310 student projects in innovation and technology; 300 events, workshops, training camps, knowledge sessions, games, stories and entrepreneurial education competitions; around 205 startups holding the Riyada Startup Card; 30 business incubators and innovation centres; 10 business accelerators; 32 government incentives and facilities activated for startups; seven crowdfunding platforms dedicated to startups and SMEs; 11 venture capital funds focused on startups and SMEs; and approximately RO 11.5 million in annual startup investments. Moreover, 825 registered job opportunities were provided through startups, 78 Omani startups received investments during 2024–2025 and 22 startups achieved a market valuation of $5 million or more.

The ceremony also witnessed the launch of the sustainability plan for the Promising Omani Startups Programme, titled “An Innovation Journey That Begins with an Idea, Building a Sustainable Economy”. This marks the programme’s transition from a phased implementation stage to institutional sustainability, through the adoption of a supportive governance model and a sustainability plan that ensures continuity of impact, maximises long-term economic returns and connects startups with real growth opportunities.

The role of partnerships between government entities, the private sector, investors and various components of the entrepreneurship ecosystem was also highlighted, alongside their contributions to advancing the programme’s objectives. The ceremony celebrated the entrepreneurs behind the startups, recognising them as the cornerstone of transforming ideas into tangible economic achievements.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, entrepreneurs from the Promising Omani Startups Programme presented a commemorative gift to His Highness Sayyid Bilarab, expressing their deep gratitude and appreciation for his continued support of the startup ecosystem and his efforts to empower entrepreneurs and foster innovation in the Sultanate of Oman.

The Promising Omani Startups Programme reaffirmed its commitment to continuing support for Omani startups, enhancing institutional integration and establishing innovation and technology as a sustainable national pathway, in line with Oman Vision 2040. The programme’s first phase was launched through cooperation between Riyada, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation; and the Oman Information and Communications Technology Group (ITHCA).

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

