Egypt - Basil Rahmy, CEO of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA), reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to providing strong marketing support to small and medium-sized enterprise owners by facilitating their participation in various exhibitions, particularly international fairs, to help develop their products and expand access to regional and global markets.

Rahmy explained that MSMEDA aims to enhance the productive capacities of SMEs and prepare them for export, with a special focus on promising African markets. He noted that the participation of Egyptian project owners in international exhibitions reflects the state’s strategic orientation toward strengthening economic and trade relations with African countries, as well as the agency’s efforts to promote high-quality Egyptian SME products and build confidence in global markets.

These remarks were made on the sidelines of MSMEDA’s participation in the 33rd edition of the FIDAK International Fair in Senegal, organized in coordination with the Egyptian Exhibitions and Conferences Authority. The agency is represented by a number of project owners showcasing a diverse selection of productive and handicraft goods that are in demand in the Senegalese market, including leather products, carpets, ready-made garments, and heritage items.

Rahmy noted that MSMEDA’s participation in the Dakar International Fair for the third time aligns with the directives of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, who also serves as Chairperson of the agency’s Board, emphasizing the importance of opening African markets to products made by Egyptian youth. He added that this participation falls within the framework of ongoing cooperation with Senegal, which represents a promising destination for Egyptian exports and contributes to creating new channels to increase trade exchange between the two countries.

He further reaffirmed MSMEDA’s commitment to regularly involving its clients in exhibitions at both the local and international levels, enabling them to market their products directly to consumers or secure export contracts. Rahmy emphasized that exhibition participation also helps project owners gain deeper insights into market needs, allowing them to develop existing products or introduce new offerings that better meet customer demand.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

