MUSCAT: The launch of the SME Sector Executive Plan for the period (2026-2030) was a pioneering initiative, part of national efforts to strengthen the role of this vital sector as a key driver of economic growth and diversification. The plan is in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and the Eleventh Five-Year Development Plan.

The plan aims to create a stimulating and sustainable business environment that enhances the competitiveness of SMEs, boosts their contribution to GDP, and opens wider opportunities for them to access local, regional and global markets, while also supporting innovation and entrepreneurship and stimulating the transition to a knowledge-based economy.

Entrepreneur Mansour bin Abdullah al Rawahi is a prime example of a successful figure in this sector. He founded Al Raad Logistics in 2013, a logistics company specialising in integrated services including transport, warehousing, logistics operations management and local and international shipping, with a particular focus on the military sector both locally and globally.

Al Rawahi noted that prior to establishing the company, he had worked in the logistics sector since 1999. This experience provided him with extensive expertise and a deep understanding of the market and efficient operations management methods. This experience greatly assisted him in overcoming various challenges when launching his project, especially in understanding customer needs, dealing with suppliers, and managing daily operations with precision and professionalism.

The support from his family was a cornerstone of the project's success. His relatives helped him overcome early difficulties and find solutions to financial and administrative challenges. This gave him the confidence to expand his services. He also benefited from the trust of clients and business partners who believed in his vision and ability to deliver high-quality services, a crucial factor in building the company's strong reputation from its inception to the present day.

Al Rawahi is keen to participate in local and international events, whether military, in the oil and gas sector, or related to logistics, to ensure he stays abreast of future market changes. He also participates in events and exhibitions in the GCC countries, Europe and Asia to strengthen his global network and learn about international best practices. He noted that these helped him share experiences, build professional relationships, and enhance the company's standing both locally and globally. He advises Omani entrepreneurs to participate in and attend events and training programmes to stay informed about market needs and future changes.

Al Raad Logistics Company won first place for Best Logistics Practices in the Omani Services and Products category for its pioneering project in military and customs logistics expertise for 2025. The company also participated in the Oman Vision 2024 Economic Award and received a Certificate of Excellence in the Logistics Excellence category.

