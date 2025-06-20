RIYADH — The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announced on Thursday updated rules for the issuance and operation of credit cards, aimed at lowering costs for customers and increasing levels of disclosure and transparency.

The new regulations will take effect within 30 to 90 days.

Among the key updates, credit card issuers must notify customers of any changes in fees via SMS, with customers allowed to terminate their agreement within 14 days of receiving the notice. E-wallet top-ups via credit cards are now free of charge.

For cash withdrawals below SR2,500, fees are capped at 3% of the transaction amount. For withdrawals of SR2,500 or more, fees are limited to a maximum of SR75.

International purchases will now carry a 2% fee of the transaction value.

Customers are also permitted to deposit additional amounts above their credit limit and withdraw them at any time without incurring charges.

SAMA worked with global payment companies to assess and reduce associated transaction costs, as part of its mission to enhance Saudi Arabia’s digital payment ecosystem and provide a diverse array of payment options for customers and visitors.

Transparency measures now require issuers to notify customers immediately of any financial transactions and to send account statements via SMS. Issuers must also provide tools for customers to estimate rewards and international charges before making a purchase.

Regarding repayment, customers may pay off their full outstanding balance without incurring late fees, with a mandatory grace period of at least 25 days.

The regulations also unify disclosure templates for all fees, charges, and benefits within credit card agreements, promoting greater clarity for consumers.

Previously, cash withdrawals carried fees of SR75 for transactions up to SR5,000 and 3% of the transaction amount for amounts over SR5,000, with a maximum fee of SR300.

The new cap of SR75 for larger transactions offers more favorable terms.

International transactions are now subject to a clear 2% fee, and additional charges include SR25 for invalid transaction disputes and account statement requests.

