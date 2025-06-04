PHOTO
The seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), rose to 55.8, a shade higher than 55.6 in April
Output growth among businesses in Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector ticked marginally higher during May, but was softer than in the first quarter, a new survey showed
PHOTO
The seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), rose to 55.8, a shade higher than 55.6 in April
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.