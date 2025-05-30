Dubai-based shipping firm Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC (GulfNav) has entered into an asset sale agreement with Brooge Energy Ltd. for a total consideration of 3.2 billion dirhams ($871) million

The deal is for the sale of the assets and subsidiaries of Brooge, including Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE, and Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company Phase III FZE. Watch the Zawya video here:

