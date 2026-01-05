Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Finance has acquired an 86% stake in Saudi Binladin Group Holding after the company’s general assembly approved a capital increase through the conversion of outstanding debt into shares.

Saudi Binladin Group’s board said the shareholders’ decision reflects confidence in the company’s future direction and strategy, describing the move as a key step toward restoring financial stability and supporting the group’s development plans.

The group, which was once one of the Kingdom’s largest construction firms, has undergone extensive restructuring in recent years as part of efforts to restore its operations and financial standing.

Under the new restructuring, the group’s liabilities to the Ministry of Finance are estimated at about SAR23.3 billion ($6.2 billion). These outstanding financial obligations will be settled through the issuance of new shares, allowing the company to substantially reduce its debt burden and strengthen its balance sheet.

As a result, the Ministry of Finance will become the group’s majority shareholder, aligning the government directly with the company’s growth trajectory while supporting its financial stability.

The move follows earlier action by Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center, which announced it had arranged a syndicated loan worth about SAR23.3 billion for the Ministry of Finance with a number of local and international banks. The financing was aimed at supporting the broader debt settlement process involving Saudi Binladin Group.

The decision builds on a previous announcement by the Ministry of Finance outlining a series of measures to stabilise the group’s financial structure, including coordinated arrangements to settle outstanding bank dues in cooperation with the company.

