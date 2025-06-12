The World Bank has revised the UAE’s GDP forecast to 4.6% in 2025, up 0.6 percentage points from its January projection

The UAE’s growth forecast for 2026 has also been revised to 4.9% for 2026, up 0.8 percentage points from January, with the country’s oil GDP expected to expand. Watch the Zawya video here:

