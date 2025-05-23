The GCC region saw a double-digit growth in proceeds from IPOs during the first quarter of the year despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop

Share offerings raised $1.6 billion during the quarter, up by 33% from a year ago on the back of robust activity in Saudi Arabia, according to PwC Middle East. Watch the Zawya video here:

