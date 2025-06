New World Development, a Hong Kong property developer, has paid interest due Monday on a dollar note, Bloomberg news reported on Tuesday, citing several bondholders.

New World, which has one of the highest debt ratios among its peers and also had two CEO changes last year, said earlier this month it would defer coupon payments worth $77.2 million on four perpetual bonds scheduled for June.

