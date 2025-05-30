Emaar Development, the construction arm of Dubai’s largest listed real estate firm, Emaar Properties, has acquired a plot of land in Ras Al Khor, where it plans to launch real estate projects to capitalise on the continued boom in the emirate's property market.

The land was acquired from Amlak Property Investment for 2.9 billion dirhams ($789 million), plus associated transaction cost.

The acquisition, which will add to the developer’s land bank, will be financed through internal resources. The full purchase price will be paid upon transfer of the land, expected by 31 July 2025.

Emaar Development, a major player in Dubai's real estate market, is known for its large-scale master-planned communities, including Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Dubai Creek Harbour.

The company, which delivers build-to-sell (BTS) assets, launched 12 projects across its master plans in the UAE in Q1 2025.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

