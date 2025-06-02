Arab Finance: The Arab Contractors Company and China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) have signed a cooperation protocol to form a joint alliance to implement infrastructure and construction projects in Egypt and across Africa, as per a statement.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly highlighted the significance of this protocol as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the strategic relationship between Egypt and China, aimed at expanding mutual cooperation and achieving shared objectives.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).