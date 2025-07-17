Initial price thoughts (IPTs) for Qatar National Bank’s (QNB) 5-year USD benchmark Reg S senior unsecured bond is in the US Treasuries + 100 basis points (bps) area.

The lender has mandated Barclays, DBS Bank Ltd., Deutsche Bank, Mizuho, QNB Capital, Santander, SMBC, and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and joint book runners.

The issuance is expected to be rated Aa3 by Moody’s / A+ by S&P / A+ by Fitch, matching QNB’s existing ratings. QNB Finance Ltd. is the issuer.

The bond issuance comes under QNB’s $30 billion Medium Term Note Programme. They will be listed on the London Stock exchange

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

