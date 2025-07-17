Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Wednesday’s trading session in the red zone, with the EGX30 index declining by 1.36% to 33,473.77 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, fell by 1.14% to 3,470.37 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session lower by 0.46% at 10,119.07 points and by 0.61% at 13,696.74 points, respectively.

The turnover hit EGP 4.410 billion through the trading of 1.231 million shares in 108,962 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.377 trillion.

Retail investors equaled 78.58% of the total trading, while the institutions represented the remaining 21.41%.

Foreign and Arab traders accounted for 3.44% and 3.93% of the trading transactions, respectively. Egyptian investors took over 92.62%.

Foreign investors were buyers with EGP 62.962 million. Egyptian and Arab traders were sellers with EGP 37.905 million and EGP 25.056 million, respectively.