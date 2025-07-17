Qatar Airways has resumed three weekly flights to Aleppo, Syria, starting on August 10 and increasing to four from September 1.

The airline's operations to Aleppo began in 2011 and will join its global network of over 170 destinations.

The resumption of flights signifies Qatar Airways' commitment to increasing connectivity in the region and the world through its award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar. -TradeArabia News Service

