Saudi Arabian artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Lucidya has secured $30 million from investors, including Aramco's investment arm, as the company looks to scale its platform.



The Series B funding, the largest raised for an AI venture in the region, was led by Impact46 and participated by institutional investors Wa'ed Ventures and government-backed Takamol Ventures, as well as global venture capital firm SparkLabs, and existing investors Rua Growth Fund and ARG.



Lucidya, which develops an AI-powered customer experience management (CXM) platform, intends to use the fresh capital to expand its AI agent offering, as well as automate and personalise customer engagement.



The start-up operates in 11 countries and caters to BFSI, hospitality, healthcare and public sector clients with a combined market cap of more than $250 billion.



(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

