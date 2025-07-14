Bahrain - A new proposal to provide temporary or full asphalt coating for unpaved roads has been unanimously approved by the Muharraq Municipal Council.

The urgent proposal was spearheaded by councillor Dalal Al Meghawi, who believes it would provide a much-needed relief to residents of newly urbanised neighbourhoods that have yet to receive essential infrastructure.

She said home owners in several areas have been reporting hardships commuting to and from their homes, especially during adverse weather conditions.

Ms Al Meghawi

“Their daily commutes often involve navigating uneven, dusty or muddy terrain, leading to higher vehicle maintenance costs,” Ms Al Meghawi said.

“This is a matter of basic quality of life.

“Families shouldn’t have to risk damage to their vehicles or deal with unbearable road conditions just because they live in new or underdeveloped areas.

“Paving – even temporarily – can make a world of difference.”

Ms Al Meghawi added that the initiative was not only about easing daily transport but also preventing unnecessary financial burdens on citizens.

“Residents are spending hundreds of dinars a year on vehicle repairs caused by potholes, gravel and dust,” she claimed.

“These are avoidable expenses if the government steps in to provide even interim road surfacing solutions.”

She further noted that this issue affected a cross-section of Bahraini families, including those who were recently allotted housing in government projects.

“We’ve made a commitment to decent housing, but without roads, these homes are incomplete,” she said.

The proposal is now being reviewed by Bahrain’s other municipal bodies – the Southern and Northern Municipal Councils and the Capital Trustees Board.

Support from these authorities would allow for the formulation of a co-ordinated national approach to the issue.

According to Muharraq Municipal Council chairman Saleh Tarradah, the lack of roads in many of Bahrain’s newly developed housing zones has generated widespread discontent. “We continue to receive complaints from residents who are living in areas that were handed over for housing but lack even the most basic road infrastructure,” he said.

Mr Tarradah

“This is not acceptable in a modern, urban environment. We’re not even talking about luxury here – we’re talking about accessibility, safety and dignity.

“We hope other councils will support the proposal and that the relevant ministries will treat it as a national priority.”

Mr Tarradah said co-ordination with the Works, Housing and Urban Planning, and Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministries would be key to securing funding for the project.

“The problem is clear, the solution is straightforward, and now we have momentum. Let’s not wait until another rainy season turns our neighbourhoods into mud traps,” said Mr Tarradah.

“The proposal’s forward momentum now rests on the endorsement of the other municipal bodies and the responsiveness of the executive agencies.

“If adopted nationally, it could bring long-awaited relief to thousands of families across Bahrain’s developing districts.”

