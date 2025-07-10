Arab Finance: Commercial International Bank (CIB) has signed a medium-term financing agreement worth EGP 963 million with OSL Entertainment Projects, a subsidiary of Orascom Investment Holding, to support the development of the sound and light shows and viewing facilities at the Giza Pyramids.

The financing will cover the construction, civil works, and procurement of equipment and machinery necessary for the new sound and light shows at the Pyramids and the Sphinx.

The project aims to transform the historic site into a world-class cultural and entertainment destination.

The revamped sound and light show will use advanced projection and lighting technology to present the history of the pyramids, enhancing the overall visitor experience and contributing to the Giza 2030 tourism development plan.

In addition to the new show, the project includes a comprehensive upgrade of the site’s infrastructure.

This involves improving traffic flow within the archaeological area, expanding parking for tourist buses and private vehicles, and ensuring accessible facilities for people with disabilities.

Plans also include introducing digital tourist guide stations, official souvenir outlets, modern cafes and restaurants, and directional signage to ease visitor movement—altogether enhancing the site’s capacity to serve as a top-tier tourist attraction.

