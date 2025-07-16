GCC markets were shaped by significant geopolitical shifts in the first half of 2025, with IPO proceeds declining 6% year-on-year to $3.4bln

Despite economic uncertainty, the GCC still managed to outpace last year’s offerings with 24 listings in 2025, compared to the 23 recorded in H1 2024.

