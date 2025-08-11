Dubai DFM-listed Amanat Holding has entered into an SPA (sale and purchase agreement) for the sale of the real estate assets of North London Collegiate School to a buyer for 453 million dirhams ($123.3 million).

The sale and transfer of the property is expected to be completed in Q3 2025.

Amanat invests in and operates education and healthcare assets in the UAE, including International Medical Center, Sukoon, Abu Dhabi University Holding Company and Middlesex University Dubai.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Mily Chakrabarty)

