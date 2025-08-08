Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Energy now owns a 24.1% equity stake in the rebranded SoTex HoldCo natural gas and LNG export platform Caturus following the closing of its US investment with alternative asset manager Kimmeridge.

The Abu Dhabi energy company said the Kimmeridge partnership supports its long-term plans to build a position in the US’ integrated natural gas and LNG sector.

Mubadala Energy today announced the closing of its recently reported strategic investment in the U.S. natural gas sector through its partnership with Kimmeridge. Image courtesy: Mubadala Energy

Caturus is building an integrated natural gas and LNG export platform in the US through a combination of its upstream operations under Caturus Energy, formerly Kimmeridge Texas Gas, and via Commonwealth LNG.

The Louisiana LNG project is developing a 9.3 million metric tons per annum liquefaction and export facility.

As part of the transaction, Mubadala Energy has appointed two representatives to the Caturus Board of Managers, including Adnan Bu Fateem, Chief Operating Officer and Khaled Al Tamimi, Senior Vice President, Non-Operated Assets at Mubadala Energy.

Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

