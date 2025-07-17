Amideast-Jordan has announced the signing of an agreement with Jordan Aircraft Maintenance Company (Joramco), the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Industries (DAE), headquartered in Amman, Jordan.

Under the deal, Amideast will provide comprehensive training to 60 young people, with a focus on enhancing their proficiency in the basics of English, and developing their interpersonal skills and digital knowledge.

The training is supported by Boeing and is being carried out in close collaboration with the Ministry of Youth, reflecting the shared commitment of all stakeholders to supporting and empowering youth, said Amideast-Jordan in a statement.

As part of the partnership, Joramco will play a pivotal role, dedicating its extensive professional and technical expertise in the field of maintenance, repair and refurbishment of commercial aircraft to support the aviation jobs programme by reviewing Amideast's training programs and organizing panel discussions that bring together industry experts and professionals.

In addition, the company is committed to supporting the professional development of participants by helping them through the recruitment process, while committing tofacilitating and providing direct employment opportunities for graduates of the program within its team.

The MoU was recently signed at Joramco's headquarters, by Amideast Country Director Noor Al-Rasheed and Joramco CEO Fraser Corrie.

On the important partnership, Joramco CEO Fraser Currie said: "This partnership is a strategic step in our commitment to preparing the next generation of aviation professionals in Jordan. By uniting Amideast's efforts in youth empowerment and development, Joramco's deep expertise and real job opportunities, we are directly contributing to the growth and upgrading of the commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and refurbishment sector in the kingdom."

In addition to its main objectives, the MoU paves the way for expanding the horizons of cooperation between Joramco and Amideast, allowing both parties to explore other areas of mutual interest, especially in CSR initiatives and comprehensive workforce development programmes.

