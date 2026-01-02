MUSCAT - The aviation sector in Oman contributes an estimated $1.8 billion to the GDP and supports 42,000 jobs across the wider economy, according to a recent report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Direct aviation activities including airlines, airport operators, air navigation service providers and on-site businesses employ around 17,000 people in the Sultanate of Oman, generating $629.5 million in economic output, equivalent to 0.6 per cent of national GDP. When wider supply chain effects, employee spending and tourism activity are included, the sector’s total contribution rises to 1.7 per cent of GDP.

Tourism supported by aviation represents a major share of this impact, contributing $710 million to GDP and employing approximately 18,000 people. International visitors arriving by air are estimated to inject $2.9 billion annually into the Omani economy through spending on accommodation, transport, retail and local services.

Passenger traffic data highlights the international orientation of Oman’s aviation market. In 2023, international air travel accounted for 80 per cent of total origin destination departures, equivalent to 3.8 million passenger departures. Asia Pacific emerged as the largest international market, with nearly 1.8 million passengers, representing 48 per cent of total international departures. This was followed by the Middle East with 1.3 million passengers 33 per cent and Europe with 472,000 passengers 12 per cent.

Cargo activity also underpins Oman’s trade and logistics ecosystem. A total of 169,500 tonnes of air cargo were transported through Omani airports in 2023, supporting national import and export flows and reinforcing the sector’s importance to supply chain resilience, time-sensitive trade and e-commerce.

