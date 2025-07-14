Salalah: In a strategic move aimed at supporting digital transformation and strengthening digital infrastructure in Dhofar Governorate, AWASR signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dhofar Municipality on July 10, to collaborate on the study and implementation of several joint technology and service projects.

These initiatives aim to enhance the quality of life and improve the efficiency of public services throughout the governorate.

The MoU was signed at the Dhofar Municipality headquarters in Salalah by Dr. Ahmed Mohsen Al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, and Eng. Adnan bin Mohammed Al Alawi, Chief Executive Officer of AWASR.

Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate on a variety of initiatives, including the provision of managed Wi-Fi services in tourist sites, public parks, and coastal promenades; connecting municipality-owned buildings with high-performance networks; and exploring the application of modern communication technologies and AI-based solutions to enhance the management of municipal operations and services.

One of the key components of the MoU is the provision of free, managed public Wi-Fi in strategic public areas. This service will enable residents and visitors to enjoy seamless and secure internet access in high-traffic locations, thereby enriching the digital tourism experience and promoting domestic tourism.

The initiative also supports the creation of a robust digital infrastructure that will serve as a foundation for launching interactive, innovative municipal services, in addition to enabling access to educational content and digital information services in parks and tourist areas.

Furthermore, the initiative is expected to facilitate integration with e-payment systems, geospatial services, and community awareness applications, reinforcing Dhofar’s image as a technologically advanced destination and paving the way toward a future smart city model.

Commenting on the MoU, Dr. AhmedMohsen Al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, stated: “This partnership is vital for enhancing municipal services and improving the overall visitor experience. It represents a key step toward achieving the goals of Oman Vision 2040 by building smart infrastructure and balancing urban development with digital progress.”

From his side, Eng. Adnan bin Mohammed Al Alawi, CEO of AWASR, affirmed: “This MoU reflects our deep commitment to supporting government entities in advancing their digital capabilities. We are confident that our partnership with Dhofar Municipality will yield impactful projects that benefit citizens, residents, and tourists alike, and contribute to building smart, tech-enabled communities.”

Eugen Comendant, Chief Commercial Officer at AWASR, also commented: “Providing managed Wi-Fi services in parks and tourist destinations is a key step toward improving the user experience in public spaces and unlocking new potential for digital engagement. This initiative not only supports infrastructure development but also enables opportunities for interactive tourism promotion, community involvement, and safe, connected environments.”

This partnership is part of AWASR’s broader series of initiatives aimed at supporting smart cities and expanding modern connectivity services across Oman, further reinforcing the company’s leading role in driving digital transformation nationwide.

About AWASR:

AWASR is the first specialized high-speed internet service provider in Oman, offering innovative technology solutions tailored to the needs of individuals and businesses. It was the pioneer in launching 1 Gbps internet services for consumers in 2017, followed by its groundbreaking introduction of 10 Gbps speeds for the first time in Oman in 2024.

Through its continued commitment to innovation and quality, AWASR remains at the forefront of enhancing digital connectivity in Oman and supporting digital transformation across all sectors.

For more information, please visit our website: http://www.awasr.om

s Service

Salalah:Times News Service

Salalah: In a strategic move aimed at supporting digital transformation and strengthening digital infrastructure in Dhofar Governorate, AWASR signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dhofar Municipality on July 10, to collaborate on the study and implementation of several joint technology and service projects.

These initiatives aim to enhance the quality of life and improve the efficiency of public services throughout the governorate.

The MoU was signed at the Dhofar Municipality headquarters in Salalah by Dr. Ahmed Mohsen Al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, and Eng. Adnan bin Mohammed Al Alawi, Chief Executive Officer of AWASR.

Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate on a variety of initiatives, including the provision of managed Wi-Fi services in tourist sites, public parks, and coastal promenades; connecting municipality-owned buildings with high-performance networks; and exploring the application of modern communication technologies and AI-based solutions to enhance the management of municipal operations and services.

One of the key components of the MoU is the provision of free, managed public Wi-Fi in strategic public areas. This service will enable residents and visitors to enjoy seamless and secure internet access in high-traffic locations, thereby enriching the digital tourism experience and promoting domestic tourism.

The initiative also supports the creation of a robust digital infrastructure that will serve as a foundation for launching interactive, innovative municipal services, in addition to enabling access to educational content and digital information services in parks and tourist areas.

Furthermore, the initiative is expected to facilitate integration with e-payment systems, geospatial services, and community awareness applications, reinforcing Dhofar’s image as a technologically advanced destination and paving the way toward a future smart city model.

Commenting on the MoU, Dr. AhmedMohsen Al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, stated: “This partnership is vital for enhancing municipal services and improving the overall visitor experience. It represents a key step toward achieving the goals of Oman Vision 2040 by building smart infrastructure and balancing urban development with digital progress.”

From his side, Eng. Adnan bin Mohammed Al Alawi, CEO of AWASR, affirmed: “This MoU reflects our deep commitment to supporting government entities in advancing their digital capabilities. We are confident that our partnership with Dhofar Municipality will yield impactful projects that benefit citizens, residents, and tourists alike, and contribute to building smart, tech-enabled communities.”

Eugen Comendant, Chief Commercial Officer at AWASR, also commented: “Providing managed Wi-Fi services in parks and tourist destinations is a key step toward improving the user experience in public spaces and unlocking new potential for digital engagement. This initiative not only supports infrastructure development but also enables opportunities for interactive tourism promotion, community involvement, and safe, connected environments.”

This partnership is part of AWASR’s broader series of initiatives aimed at supporting smart cities and expanding modern connectivity services across Oman, further reinforcing the company’s leading role in driving digital transformation nationwide.

About AWASR:

AWASR is the first specialized high-speed internet service provider in Oman, offering innovative technology solutions tailored to the needs of individuals and businesses. It was the pioneer in launching 1 Gbps internet services for consumers in 2017, followed by its groundbreaking introduction of 10 Gbps speeds for the first time in Oman in 2024.

Through its continued commitment to innovation and quality, AWASR remains at the forefront of enhancing digital connectivity in Oman and supporting digital transformation across all sectors.

For more information, please visit our website: http://www.awasr.om

In a strategic move aimed at supporting digital transformation and strengthening digital infrastructure in Dhofar Governorate, AWASR signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dhofar Municipality on July 10, to collaborate on the study and implementation of several joint technology and service projects.

These initiatives aim to enhance the quality of life and improve the efficiency of public services throughout the governorate.

The MoU was signed at the Dhofar Municipality headquarters in Salalah by Dr. Ahmed Mohsen Al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, and Eng. Adnan bin Mohammed Al Alawi, Chief Executive Officer of AWASR.

Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate on a variety of initiatives, including the provision of managed Wi-Fi services in tourist sites, public parks, and coastal promenades; connecting municipality-owned buildings with high-performance networks; and exploring the application of modern communication technologies and AI-based solutions to enhance the management of municipal operations and services.

One of the key components of the MoU is the provision of free, managed public Wi-Fi in strategic public areas. This service will enable residents and visitors to enjoy seamless and secure internet access in high-traffic locations, thereby enriching the digital tourism experience and promoting domestic tourism.

The initiative also supports the creation of a robust digital infrastructure that will serve as a foundation for launching interactive, innovative municipal services, in addition to enabling access to educational content and digital information services in parks and tourist areas.

Furthermore, the initiative is expected to facilitate integration with e-payment systems, geospatial services, and community awareness applications, reinforcing Dhofar’s image as a technologically advanced destination and paving the way toward a future smart city model.

Commenting on the MoU, Dr. AhmedMohsen Al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, stated: “This partnership is vital for enhancing municipal services and improving the overall visitor experience. It represents a key step toward achieving the goals of Oman Vision 2040 by building smart infrastructure and balancing urban development with digital progress.”

From his side, Eng. Adnan bin Mohammed Al Alawi, CEO of AWASR, affirmed: “This MoU reflects our deep commitment to supporting government entities in advancing their digital capabilities. We are confident that our partnership with Dhofar Municipality will yield impactful projects that benefit citizens, residents, and tourists alike, and contribute to building smart, tech-enabled communities.”

Eugen Comendant, Chief Commercial Officer at AWASR, also commented: “Providing managed Wi-Fi services in parks and tourist destinations is a key step toward improving the user experience in public spaces and unlocking new potential for digital engagement. This initiative not only supports infrastructure development but also enables opportunities for interactive tourism promotion, community involvement, and safe, connected environments.”

This partnership is part of AWASR’s broader series of initiatives aimed at supporting smart cities and expanding modern connectivity services across Oman, further reinforcing the company’s leading role in driving digital transformation nationwide.

About AWASR:

AWASR is the first specialized high-speed internet service provider in Oman, offering innovative technology solutions tailored to the needs of individuals and businesses. It was the pioneer in launching 1 Gbps internet services for consumers in 2017, followed by its groundbreaking introduction of 10 Gbps speeds for the first time in Oman in 2024.

Through its continued commitment to innovation and quality, AWASR remains at the forefront of enhancing digital connectivity in Oman and supporting digital transformation across all sectors.

For more information, please visit our website: http://www.awasr.om

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

