Arab Finance: The Egyptian pound (EGP) strengthened against the US dollar on Wednesday, as the USD reached EGP 49.37 for buying and EGP 49.47 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE).

The exchange rate recorded the same value at Banque Misr and the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

The USD registered EGP 49.39 for buying and EGP 49.49 for selling at the Suez Canal Bank.

Meanwhile, the dollar traded at EGP 49.38 for purchasing and EGP 49.48 for selling at the United Bank.

