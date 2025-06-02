Bahrain - Al Ma’awdah Group, a leading company in Bahrain, has announced the start of infrastructure works at the Sharq Neighborhood, a premium residential development located on the southeast side of Dilmunia Island.

The project marks a significant milestone, laying the foundation for a vibrant new community featuring 32 subdivided villa plots, including exclusive seafront and coastal properties.

Covering 17,096 sq m, Sharq Neighbourhood will include five seafront plots ranging from 700 to 820 sq m and 27 coastal plots between 300–370 sq m, said a top official.

With the infrastructure now underway, the site is on track to be ready for villa construction by December, adding significant value to Dilmunia’s growing portfolio of luxury developments, stated Group CEO Isa Al Ma’awdah.

He was speaking during a visit to the project site accompanied by representatives from Al Ma’awdah Group, Ithmaar Development Company (IDC) - the development manager - along with representatives from the appointed contractor Al Ahlia Contracting Company.

The staff of supervising consultant Mott MacDonald were also there to witness the official commencement of the infrastructure works.

"We are proud to announce the commencement of infrastructure works at Sharq Neighborhood, an important step toward realizing our vision of a distinguished waterfront community. This milestone reflects the Group’s steadfast commitment to delivering premier real estate developments in the Kingdom of Bahrain," he stated.

Lauding IDC for its collaboration, Al Ma’awdah said: "We remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of excellence and eagerly anticipate welcoming future homeowners to this exceptional island destination."

Sharq Neighborhood will be offering its residents an exceptional island lifestyle with access to breathtaking waterfront living, he stated.

Ithmaar Development Company CEO Mohammed Khalil Alsayed said: "Sharq Neighborhood represents a landmark addition to Dilmunia, offering residents an unparalleled lifestyle by the sea. We are honoured to collaborate with Al Ma’awdah Group in bringing this remarkable project to fruition and advancing the island’s growth."

"Together, we are shaping a development that will enhance the community and establish new benchmarks for luxury living in Bahrain," he added.

