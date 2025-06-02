Arab Finance: Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the signing of a partnership and development agreement to launch the environmentally friendly city in Sheikh Zayed, Jirian City, with total cost and investment returns estimated at approximately EGP 1.5 trillion, the Egyptian cabinet announced on June 1st.

Inked at the government headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, the agreement forms a strategic alliance between Future of Egypt and prominent real estate developers Palm Hills, Mountain View, and Nations of Sky.

Covering an area of around 6.8 million square meters, the city includes more than 20,000 residential units, along with about one million square meters designated for administrative, commercial, and service activities.

Facilities at the new city include shopping malls, international hotels, universities, a hospital, a media city, and world-class sports clubs.

Significantly, water bodies will constitute approximately 20% of the city's layout, complemented by green spaces covering around 30%, ensuring environmental sustainability and a distinctive living environment.

Jirian will also leverage three irrigation sources, including a branch of the Nile River extending from Rasheed and passing centrally through the city.

Prime Minister Madbouly emphasized the significance of Jirian City, describing it as a qualitative leap in the future of smart, environmentally friendly cities and highlighting its role in advancing sustainable urban development.

