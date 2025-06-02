Abu Dhabi's Al Seer Marine, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), has set up a joint venture (JV) with B International Shipping & Logistics that will own and operate liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and product tankers.

The JV, ASBI Shipping, acquired two LPG tankers backed by a 10-year charter with BGN INT DMCC, a subsidiary of BGN, in a deal that guarantees 660 million dirhams ($180 million) in revenue through 2035, the ADX-listed shipper said.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has provided AED 210 million in senior secured term financing with a seven-year tenor, secured against the vessels and their cash flows.

Al Seer Marine’s portfolio includes commercial shipping, yachting, boat building, unmanned vessel platforms and capabilities, and cutting-edge technological innovations.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

