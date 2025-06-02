Scientific and Medical Equipment House Company has renewed a Shariah-compliant credit facility of 284 million Saudi riyals ($75.70 million) with Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF).



The facility will be used to finance ongoing and future projects, issue bank guarantees, and cover letters of credit, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



The collateral includes contract proceeds and promissory notes worth SAR 284 million.



The facility will mature on April 30, 2026, the statement said.

