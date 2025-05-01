Corporate and investment banking (CIB) revenues across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region have expanded to more than $50 billion over the last few years

Between 2021 and 2024, revenues surged by around 14% annually, more than double the region’s historical CAGR of around 6%.

