The World Green Economy Organisation will organise the 11th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) on October 1 and 2 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

WGES 2025 will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the theme ‘Innovating for Impact: Accelerating the Future of the Green Economy’.

WGES will bring together prominent local and international dignitaries, officials, decision-makers, experts and specialists, as well as representatives of government organisations and academics, to discuss proactive solutions for a rapid and just transition to an integrated global green economy while making tangible progress towards achieving net zero.

"Since its inception in 2014, the World Green Economy Summit has provided a leading platform to discuss key issues related to climate action, sustainability and green finance. It has played a pivotal role in mobilising climate efforts, leading dialogue and fostering global co-operation in the green economy, as well as designing and developing policies and proactive solutions to achieve shared climate goals. In its 11th edition, the summit will continue to build on the outcomes of previous years by promoting joint action to balance economic development and environmental sustainability, reinforcing the UAE and Dubai’s leadership in global climate action,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD & CEO of DEWA, and Chairman of WGEO.

WGES 2025 will focus on key themes, including technology and innovation, clean and renewable energy technologies, policies and legislation, finance, climate equity, climate adaptation and resilience, and youth in

