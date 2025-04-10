UAE - Smart Mobility International (SMI), a distributor of New Energy Vehicles in the UAE, signed a deal with Chinese EV manufacturer IM Motors to launch premium EVs in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, starting with the IM LS7 SUV.

The agreement marks IM Motors’ entry into the GCC market, starting with the UAE and with plans to expand into Saudi Arabia later this year, according to a press release.

This partnership aligns with the UAE's national EV goals, which aim for 50% of all vehicles on the road to be electric by 2050.

Moutaz Louis, CEO of Smart Mobility International, commented: "As the exclusive distributor of IM Motors in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, we’re not just launching a new brand - we’re shaping a future defined by intelligent mobility, premium performance, and a deep commitment to sustainability."

The IM LS7 will be available first in its Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) version, with a range-extended model to follow.

Additional models, including the IM L7 sedan and IM LS6 SUV, will launch later in 2025 in both BEV and Range-Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV) variants, increasing the portfolio of premium EVs available to consumers in the region.

Source: Mubasher

