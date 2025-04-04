Chinese automobile manufacturer Chery, in partnership with AW Rostamani, the official and sole distributor of Chery in the UAE, has revealed the facelifted Tiggo 4 in the UAE, under the slogan “Cross Wonderful Life”.

The revamped compact SUV combines modern design elements with advanced safety features and a comfortable interior, making it a compelling choice for families and urban drivers alike, said the group.

With a bold exterior, the new Tiggo 4 showcases Chery's signature "Tiger Face" flashing a biomimetic tiger face front design that exudes strength and sophistication.

The vehicle features a new fog lamp contour, innovative tiger claw headlights, a starry diamond-shaped grille, and vertical crystal outline marker lamps, with a dynamic side view poised for action.

At the rear, it boasts a wide contour and a mesmerizing tiger stripe through the tail lamp.

"The refreshed model boasts a new sporty design for the seats with headrests integrated in the front seats for a youthful look. In line with Chery’s safety-first philosophy, the car features an auto body structure with dual front airbags, ensuring essential driver and passenger protection, in addition to a body anti-theft alarm and a rear radar," said a company spokesman.

The new-look model also boasts a 50W fast charging port taking a smartphone’s battery from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes. The wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (AA+CP) allows for seamless connectivity with a Bluetooth mobile phone hands-free system, he stated.

Furthermore, the voice-activated sunroof operation, the Follow-Me-Home headlight function, the rear view camera with dynamic guides, and the premium 4-speaker Stereo system pave the way for a pleasant ride, he added.

The refreshed Tiggo 4 is now available in four modern colors - Moonlight Silver, Black, White and Phantom Grey – with customizable interior colours.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).