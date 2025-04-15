Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship automotive company under AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive distributor for Infiniti in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, has inaugurated the world's largest Infiniti Centre on Dubai's iconic Sheikh Zayed Road.

The grand opening was a multi-sensory tribute to the Infiniti brand, attended by key dignitaries and industry leaders.

The event welcomed Hiromi Kakuta, Deputy Consul General of Japan; Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President – Middle East, KSA, CIS – Nissan & Infiniti; Albert Khreiche, Managing Director of Infiniti Middle East; and Mohammed Al Turki, Chief Luxury Ambassador of Infiniti Middle East. Hosting the evening were Tom Fux, CEO of AWR Automotive, and Hussam Baghdadi, Senior Director of Arabian Automobiles.

“Sheikh Zayed Road is a symbol of Dubai’s global transformation, and we’re proud to add to its legacy with the world’s largest Infiniti Centre. This space is designed for today's discerning customer, offering a personalised and sensory journey that transcends the traditional dealership model and truly understands their evolving needs in the automotive landscape," said Fux.

“The UAE, particularly Dubai, has played an instrumental role in shaping the success story of Infiniti. With its visionary leadership, ambitious energy, and world-class infrastructure, this city is the ideal backdrop for reimagining automotive retail. And this new centre is our way of honouring that ambition—with a space that is immersive, intuitive, and crafted around every customer touchpoint to deliver an unparalleled experience,” said Baghdadi.

“It is a point of immense pride for Infiniti Middle East to celebrate this milestone for the brand in the region,” said Khreiche. “We thank our trusted partner, AW Rostamani, for their continued commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our customers in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.”

A new era of automotive luxury

At the heart of the centre stands the all-new Infiniti QX80, a bold expression of modern Japanese luxury and powerful performance. The centre features elegant VIP lounges, personalised consultation suites, and minimalist Japanese-inspired design elements—including a horizon divider, ambient lighting, and seamless digital interfaces—all crafted to elevate the customer journey.

This innovative space reflects the future of luxury automotive retail: immersive, personal, and inspiring at every turn, the company said. - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).