In DRIFTx, and as part of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week, K2’s AutoGo signed a contract with Baidu’s Apollo Go to scale its autonomous fleet to hundreds of vehicles by 2026, advancing the goal of building Abu Dhabi’s largest fully driverless fleet.

The collaboration represents a firm step towards supporting Abu Dhabi’s smart mobility strategy which aims for 25 percent of trips in the Emirate to be done with smart transport by 2040. It will help improve efficiency, cut emissions, reduce traffic and lower carbon emissions.

By leveraging Apollo Go’s state-of-the-art autonomous driving technology and operational experience, the partnership will accelerate the creation of a smart mobility ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.

The synergy between Apollo Go’s proven technology stack and Autogo’s local knowledge will bring residents a smoother, greener, and more connected way to travel.

Waleed Alblooshi, Vice President of Strategy at K2, said, “This collaboration marks a significant step in Abu Dhabi’s vision to become a global leader in smart transportation and future mobility technologies. By partnering with Apollo Go — one of the world’s leading autonomous ride-hailing platforms — Abu Dhabi is demonstrating its commitment to integrating cutting-edge innovation into its urban infrastructure.”

Liang Zhang, Managing Director of EMEA, Baidu Apollo, added, “We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with K2-AutoGo in Abu Dhabi and to secure one of the emirate’s inaugural fully driverless permits. Moving from our initial announcement to successful fully driverless testing in just a few months, and now securing the license, shows incredible potential and strong support for autonomous mobility in the UAE. This next phase, focused on larger-scale operation, brings us one step closer to a future of safer, smarter, and more sustainable transportation for the region.”