Bahrain - The Industry and Commerce Ministry has urged all commercial establishments in the kingdom to start taking necessary steps to comply with Resolution No. (43) of 2024 regarding commercial transactions before the June 13 deadline.

The resolution binds all existing and new establishments to open a commercial account with one of the licensed banks, and provide a reliable e-payment method, such as electronic payment systems, point of sale (POS) devices, or electronic payment gateways.

Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro said that Bahrain is entering a new phase of financial and commercial development. He encouraged businesses to seize the opportunity to modernise their operations by adopting secure and efficient payment systems.

“The resolution represents more than a legal requirement, as it contributes to improving financial processes and enhancing transparency,” the minister said, calling on enterprises to begin the transition promptly to ensure alignment with a more secure and advanced financial system.

Additional details can be found on the ministry’s website (www.sijilat.bh) or by calling 80008001.

