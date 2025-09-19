The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited has suspended self-collection gantry sales of petroleum products at its facility, effective September 18, 2025.

This decision, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, aims to promote wider adoption of the refinery’s free delivery scheme for retail outlets and halt sales to unregistered marketers.

The company explained that the move was an operational adjustment aimed at improving efficiency.

In a mail correspondence, the Group Commercial Operations Department stated, “We wish to inform you that, effective 18th September 2025, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE has placed all self-collection gantry sales on hold until further notice.”

The refinery urged marketers to adopt its Free Delivery Scheme, which provides direct shipments to retail outlets.

“We encourage all active and newly onboarded customers to register for the DPRP Free Delivery Scheme, which remains fully operational and offers a seamless delivery experience to your station,” the mail stated.

The management apologised for any inconvenience the decision might cause, adding, “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as we implement this operational adjustment.”

The development comes amid a lingering row between the refinery, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, and the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria.

The refinery insists the Free Delivery Scheme is meant to stabilise supply and cut costs, while marketers argue that it compels them to rely on Dangote’s fleet at commercial rates.

Dangote Refinery maintained that it had a right to defend its operations from misleading reports, particularly regarding the marketers’ ₦1.505 trillion subsidy demand.

