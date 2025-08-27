Sharqiyah South, Oman – The Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has released its statistical indicators for January–June 2025 from its South Sharqiyah office, showcasing considerable activity in safeguarding consumer rights.

Key achievements include:

OMR 28,041.40 refunded to consumers affected by unfair practices.

1,311 controlled items monitored to ensure market compliance.

719 formal complaints received, emphasizing active community engagement.

177 violations recorded—prompting corrective and preventive measures.

143 communications handled through advisories and information support.

A total of 20,037 inspection visits conducted across consumer establishments.

These figures reflect the CPA’s robust enforcement and mediation efforts, bolstering consumer confidence and market transparency in South Sharqiyah. The authority’s proactive measures demonstrate its commitment to protecting citizen rights and ensuring fair economic interactions.

