The Consumer Protection Authority in Muscat Governorate initiated legal proceedings against a commercial establishment for violating the provisions of the Consumer Protection Law.

As per the details provided, the violation occurred after the establishment failed to fulfill its contractual obligations despite receiving payments from a consumer and failing to complete the agreed service.

The details of the case indicate that a consumer filed a complaint with the Directorate General for Consumer Protection in Muscat Governorate, stating that he had contracted with a commercial establishment to provide a service related to vehicles (repair, maintenance, or sale) and had paid the agreed amount.

However, the establishment failed to provide the service and ceased communication with him despite his repeated attempts to recover his right, prompting him to file his complaint demanding either a refund or completion of the agreed service.

Based on the complaint, the Authority, through its Judicial Control Officers, commenced evidence collection and investigation procedures, summoning the parties involved, hearing their statements, and reviewing the documents submitted by both sides.

The official report confirmed the occurrence of the violation and the establishment’s non-compliance with the provisions of the law.

Accordingly, the necessary legal measures were taken against the violating establishment, and the case file was referred to the competent authorities to complete the legal procedures, in accordance with the provisions of the Consumer Protection Law No. (66/2014) and its Executive Regulations.

CPA said it handles such cases with firmness and transparency, out of its commitment to protecting consumer rights, particularly in the vehicle sector, which is one of the sectors in terms with the most number of complaints across the Sultanate.

