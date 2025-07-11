Saudi Arabia - 36Zero, a UK-based technology company transforming construction, mining, and oil & gas operations through AI and IoT solutions, has announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia, with support from AstroLabs, the Gulf’s leading business expansion platform.

While it has been actively engaged with the Saudi market, 36Zero’s expansion, marked by the launch of its Riyadh office, represents a milestone in its long-term commitment to reshaping the future of construction and urban development.

The company, which has a major presence in Spain and UAE, had stepped into the kingdom early on, establishing a strong foothold by serving a range of giga projects like NEOM and New Murabba, said 36Zero in a statement.

This first-mover advantage enabled 36Zero to establish a dominant market position amid widespread demand for its solutions across large-scale developments.

The company’s long-standing list of relationships and partners includes Oracle and AtkinsRealis, and also major Saudi public and private sector entities, including the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Shamal Technologies, and WhiteHelmet, among others, said the statement.

With a proven track record in digitising labour mobilisation, project cost control, worker safety, and welfare management for large-scale infrastructure projects, 36Zero’s platform is geared to support over 1 million migrant workers in Saudi Arabia, it added.

On the Saudi expansion, Founder and CEO David Redmond, said: "As a world leader in workforce management and HSE, 36Zero has set its sights on Saudi Arabia as a strategic market for its operations and global client base."

"With a massive $1 trillion active infrastructure project pipeline, KSA gives us a unique opportunity to drive greater scale and become the forefront of the digital transformation of heavy industries, including construction, by continuously delivering measurable improvements in project delivery, cost control, and workforce protection," he stated.

"We are deeply grateful to UK Export Finance (UKEF), the Department of Business & Trade, and the Saudi British Joint Business Council (SBJBC) for their unwavering support, as well as AstroLabs, which has been an invaluable expansion partner, helping us fast-track our entry into this strategic market," stated Redmond.

"With the establishment of our new hub in the heart of Riyadh, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting giga project stakeholders and PIF-led companies as we contribute to the goals of Vision 2030," he added.

The new office brings 36Zero closer to its existing clients while creating new opportunities to unlock new industry verticals and untapped markets.

As it embarks on its journey in Saudi Arabia, 36Zero said it plans to forge new partnerships with industry giants such as Aramco, Ma'aden, and the Diriyah Company next year.

Leveraging its partnership with AstroLabs, the Gulf’s leading business expansion platform that enables businesses to set up and operate in Saudi Arabia, 36Zero is poised to accelerate local hiring, supplier onboarding, and project delivery.

"With a history of first-to-market product innovation, a vastly experienced leadership, and growing market demand, 36Zero is positioned to deliver major enhancements in productivity, operational efficiency, and safety compliance in Saudi Arabia’s most strategic sectors, ensuring the success and sustainability of large-scale projects planned as part of Vision 2030," remarked Alex Nicholls, Director of Expansion at AstroLabs.

Founded to address critical gaps in construction project management and worker safety, 36Zero offers an integrated approach to enhancing risk management systems through a platform that delivers real-time visibility into project optimization and workforce management.

36Zero’s Saudi expansion comes at a particularly pivotal time, as the kingdom gears up to host world events such as Riyadh Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup, it added.

